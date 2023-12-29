IOC Proposes Japan To Host First Olympic Esports Games In 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is proposing that
Japan host the first Olympic esports Games in 2026, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
As noted, this issue will be discussed in more detail in
2024.
In October, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that a special
commission would study the issue of creating Olympic esports Games.
According to him, more than 500 million people are interested in
esports, and about 3 billion people play computer games.
