               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IOC Proposes Japan To Host First Olympic Esports Games In 2026


12/29/2023 3:12:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is proposing that Japan host the first Olympic esports Games in 2026, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

As noted, this issue will be discussed in more detail in 2024.

In October, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that a special commission would study the issue of creating Olympic esports Games. According to him, more than 500 million people are interested in esports, and about 3 billion people play computer games.

MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107669146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search