OTT Releases This Week: From 12Th Fail To Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three Of Us Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The most-anticipated OTT release this week is 12th Fail. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let's have a look Gaye Hum KahanPlot: Three close friends navigate their twenties in Mumbai, grappling with love, aspirations, and heartaches, all intertwined with the irresistible allure of social media: DramaCast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh GouravPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 26DonoPlot: Dev, nursing a secret love for a decade, meets Meghna at a wedding in Thailand. Both heartbroken, they form a bond, but their future together remains uncertain: Drama, RomanceCast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma DhillonPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: December 29Once Upon Two TimesPlot: College sweethearts Ahaan and Ruhi face unexpected challenges when their parents' past complicates their wedding plans: Romantic ComedyCast: Sanjay Suri, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anud Singh DhakaPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: December 29SafedPlot: This drama presents a poignant tale of a widow and a transgender who find solace and love in each other, challenging societal norms: Drama/RomanceCast: Abhay Verma, Meera ChopraPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: December 29BerlinPlot: A prequel to Money Heist, this series delves into Berlin's life, revealing the events and schemes that shaped this enigmatic character: Crime, DramaCast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán UlloaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 29Shastry Virudh ShastryPlot: A legal battle ensues over the guardianship of a 7-year-old boy, pitting his grandparents against his parents in a heart-wrenching family drama: Family DramaCast: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Amruta SubhashPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 29Three of UsPlot: A woman diagnosed with dementia decides to return to her childhood village, leading to unexpected encounters and revelations: DramaCast: Shefali Shah, Swanand KirkirePlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 29The CursePlot: A married couple, starring in their HGTV show, faces challenges conceiving amidst a supposed curse and the meddling of a reality TV producer: Drama, ComedyCast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny SafdiePlatform: Lionsgate PlayRelease Date: December 2912th FailPlot: The inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from failing his Class 12 exams to becoming an IPS officer: Biographical DramaCast: Vikrant MasseyPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: December 29
