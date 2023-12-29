Debris Of Drone Fall On High-Rise Building In Odesa, Fire Breaks Out - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an attack by enemy drones in Odesa, a piece of a downed drone fell on a multi-story building, causing a fire.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The wreckage of a downed drone damaged a high-rise building in Odesa. A fire broke out. Specialists are working. Data on the victims are being clarified," he wrote.

One killed, three wounded in drone attack near

The head of the RMA emphasized that the attack is still ongoing. He called on Odesa citizens and residents of the region not to neglect safety and to stay in shelters.

As reported, in a number of regions of Ukraine, the movement of attack drones launched by Russian troops from the northern and southern directions was recorded.