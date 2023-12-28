Disqualify Punjab Minister As Legislator After Sentencing: Akali Dal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded disqualification of Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora as a legislator as he has been awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment by a Sunam court.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on behalf of the Akali Dal legislative party, legislator Sukhwinder Sukhi said Arora has been found guilty on two counts and has been awarded rigorous imprisonment.

He said the Supreme Court in a case of Lilly Thomas vs Union of India (along with Lok Parhar vs Union of India) in 2013 had ordered that in case a legislator or an MP is awarded sentence of two years of more, his or her membership will immediately cease and he or she will be disqualified immediately.

The SAD leader said in light of the directions, Arora should be disqualified as an MLA without further delay and notification in this regard should be issued immediately.

--IANS

vg/vd