Bengaluru: NIMHANS Staff Accused Of Stealing Biopsy Samples And Selling Them To Private Medical Colleges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A concerning incident has surfaced at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, with allegations suggesting the illicit sale of biopsy samples collected from patients for funding private medical colleges. An FIR has been filed at Siddapur police station following a complaint by Shankaranarayan Rao, implicating NIMHANS employees in this purported scheme.

The complaint targets Mr. Chandrasekhar, a technical employee, S. Annadorai, a mortuary assistant, and Raghuram, a Kerala native, concerning this unsettling revelation. Dr An FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by Shankaranarayan Rao.

The incident came to light during a surprise inspection conducted by Dr. Anita Mahadevan, the head of the neurology department, and Additional Professor Dr. BN Nandish's team at the hospital's mortuary. Discrepancies emerged in the biopsy sample records, prompting further investigation.

Chandrasekhar and Annadorai, employed on a contractual basis by the BVG agency at Nimhans Hospital, were responsible for handling biopsy samples collected from patients seeking treatment. These samples, often used for diagnostic purposes and medical research, numbered over a thousand and were stored in the hospital's morgue.

During the inspection on December 23, discrepancies were detected between the entry records and the actual storage of biopsy samples. When confronted by Dr. Anita Mahadevan, both Chandrasekhar and Annadorai attempted to evade questions but eventually confessed. They admitted to selling the biopsy samples to medical educational institutions outside the state, facilitated by Raghuram from Kerala.

Taking the matter seriously, Dr. Sankara Narayana Rao was promptly informed by Dr. Anita about the distressing revelations. Acting on the report, the Registrar lodged a formal complaint with Siddapur police station.

This incident at NIMHANS has raised concerns about the integrity of the institution's handling of patient samples. It has led to an official investigation into the alleged theft and sale of biopsy materials, signalling a breach of trust and ethical conduct within the renowned medical institution.