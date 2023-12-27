Rome Beats Milan As City Of Choice For Home Buyers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rome has been the city of choice for people looking to buy a
house in 2023, accounting for 9.4% of searches on the website
Immobiliare and related App, the real estate agent said on
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Searches in the Lombardy regional capital have accounted for
just over 5% of the total, followed by Turin at 3.3%.
In fourth and fifth position are the cities of Genoa and Naples
at around 2% each.
At neighbourhood level, Rome's Talenti-Monte Sacro-Nuovo Salario
district has led the pack for the second year running, accounting
for 8.1% of searches, followed by Naples' Vomero-Arenella district
at 5.9% and Milan's Città Studi-Susa at 5.8%.
According to the research, 63% of prospective home buyers set a
maximum budget of 250,000 euro and almost 30% looked for properties
measuring between 100 and 125 sqm.
