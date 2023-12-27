Yili Group Celebrates Dynamic Global Relationships At The Top Partners Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANYA, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between December 6 and 20, Yili Group and its Thai and Indonesian subsidiaries,
respectively, brought together global partners for their Top Partners
Conference 2024, themed "Grow with Innovation, Forward in Unity."
Fueled by record-breaking sales, Yili Group has cemented its all-around
leadership in the industry
Continue Reading
Yili Group's Top Partners Conference 2024 in Sanya, Hainan, China
Top Partners Conference 2024 of Yili Group's Thai subsidiary in Pattaya, Thailand.
Top Partners Conference 2024 of Yili Group's Indonesian subsidiary in Jakarta, Indonesia
Supported by global partnerships, Yili's performance in the first three
quarters of 2023 was a resounding success. Revenue soared to a record 97.404
billion yuan (approx. US$13.32 billion), accompanied by a notable 16.36%
increase in net profit.
Yili's international business has experienced sustained and rapid growth,
driven by the expansion of its strategic global network. The company has now
put into place a network comprising a global resource system, a global
innovation system and a global market system, owning a total of 15 R&D and
innovation centers and 81 production bases worldwide.
This year,
Yili's operation in New Zealand and Australia was recognized as the
fastest growing in the region, with its products now gracing shelves in over 40
countries and revenue hitting an all-time high.
Brands like Thailand's Cremo and Indonesia's Joyday have both achieved the
industry's highest sales growth rate. In the face of fierce market competition, Yili's Thai subsidiary rolled out rich product portfolios like Atom, Pilot, and
Choco-Crush to better meet the needs of local consumers. At the conference, Yili's Indonesian subsidiary shared its 2024 market expansion plan, which will
focus on product innovation, channel expansion, brand promotion, and efforts to
continue to improve consumer satisfaction. It also released five major
initiatives focused on empowering partners with value-sharing.
Over 100 new products launched at this year's conference
Upholding the belief of "no innovation, no future," Yili always actively
creates products in response to the full life-cycle, all-scenario needs among
all types of consumers. It launched over 100 new products at this year's Top
Partners Conference.
At the conference, Yili's Liquid Milk Business Unit showcased impactful product
innovations across various segments, with its flagship brands like AMBOPMIAL, SATINE and PLANT SELECTED launching new flavors to enrich the portfolio.
Owning innovative formula patents developed for more than two decades, Yili's
Jinlingguan launched a new immunity-enhancing formula. Made from organic A2 raw
milk, the new Zhenhu series features a remarkable 20-fold increase in active
probiotics, alongside organic breast milk oligosaccharides (HMO) and lactoferrin.
The Adult Nutrition Business Unit Business also showcased its breakthrough in
functional innovation, unveiling a new type of formula milk powder designed to
enhance sleep quality.
Yili's fast-growing Cheese Business Unit pays equal attention to nutrition, and
deliciousness. Its new products include Yijiahao Rock Grilled Cheese Sauce,
which is double-loaded with cheesy richness, and Cheese Torch, a crispy delight
bursting with cheesy goodness.
Yili's International Business Unit is accelerating the pace of innovation.
Fueled by a robust collaborative innovation network and deep insights into the
needs of overseas consumers, the Unit creates innovative products of
exceptional quality, tied with a dynamic brand image that resonates with local
consumers.
Forward in Unity: Yili and its partners celebrated a journey of shared
development
At the Top Partners Conference, Yili showered global partners with accolades,
unveiling over a thousand awards across diverse categories, including team
management, channel development, and outlet retailing. From Thailand, Pracha
Kittrongsiri, the recipient of the Outstanding Partner Award, expressed his
readiness to continue to work with Yili to deliver better products and services.
Recognizing the technological and financing challenges within the supply chain,
Yili has built a mechanism to align interests with its partners. As of October
2023, Yili had helped over 12,000 partners secure over 140 billion yuan (approx. US$19.18 billion) in financing. This commitment to shared success has
resulted in a robust global network of over 2,000 partners.
Image Attachments Links:
Link:
Caption:
Yili Group's Top Partners Conference 2024 in Sanya, Hainan, China
Link:
Caption:
Top Partners Conference 2024 of Yili Group's Thai subsidiary in Pattaya,
Thailand.
Link:
Caption: Top Partners Conference 2024 of Yili Group's Indonesian subsidiary in Jakarta,
Indonesia
SOURCE Yili Group
MENAFN27122023003732001241ID1107660953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.