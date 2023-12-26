Death toll rises to 113 in north-central Nigeria attacks

(MENAFN) The death toll resulting from attacks over the weekend by armed groups on communities in north-central Nigeria has reached 113, as reported by a local official on Monday.



The assaults, carried out by groups commonly referred to as "bandits," occurred in various communities, including the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, spanning from Saturday into the early hours of Monday.



On Monday, Kassah, the head of the local government in Bokkos, stated that the attacks occurred during a festive Christmas mood, with a total of 113 casualties reported in approximately 20 communities across the state.



Captain Oya James, the spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, a joint security task force responsible for maintaining law and order in Plateau state, was quoted by a local news publication, confirming the recovery of 113 bodies in connection with the incidents.



“As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than 300 injured; some were taken to hospitals in Jos and some to a hospital in Barkin Ladi, while others have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos,” he stated.



In Nigeria's Plateau state, clashes between farming communities and herders are frequent.



According to local officials, the casualty count may increase as military personnel, local vigilantes, and hunters are actively combing through the bushes in search of individuals who went missing during the attacks.

