Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

July 11: National Assembly approved during ordinary session a number of recommendations submitted by a number of MPs on the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden aiming to curb the recurrence of such incidents.

July 11: National Assembly speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun announced that the assembly approved resignation of audit bureau chief Faisal Al-Shayaa.

July 13: National Assembly condemned in a statement desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

July 13: National Assembly approved in special session residential cities law and referred it to government, as well as amending pensioners health insurance law to include housewives.

July 18: National Assembly approved a number of recommendations submitted by MPs' on government program for the 17th legislative term.

July 18: The National Assembly elected a number of MPs by acclamation for the parliamentary caucus including Dr. Hamad Al-Mutar, Mohammad Al-Mahan, Hamad Al-Obaid, Dawood Maarafi, Shuaib Shaaban and Fahad bin Jame.

July 26: National Assembly approved amending constitutional court law.

Aug 1: National Assembly approved law on National Assembly elections (Elections General Commission), and rejected public prosecution request lift immunity of MP Abdulwahab Al-Essa.

Aug 2: National Assembly approved a number draft bills on government budgets, ministries, administrations, and so on as well as recommendations relating to paychecks.

Sept 17: Executive-Legislative coordination committee held a meeting at the National Assembly to coordinate legislative priorities expected to be discussed during the term's second session.

Sept 23: Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun stated that verdict of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, rescinding the agreement on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah with Kuwait, runs counter to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and is inconsistent with previously signed agreements.

Oct 16: Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun during emergency meeting of assemblies' heads of the OIC member states urged pan-Islamic cooperation to halt Gaza "genocide".

Oct 18: Kuwait National Assembly delegation participating at the 35th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) categorically rejected the coercive eviction of Palestinians in northern Gaza.

Oct 25: Kuwait proposal on Palestine received 607 votes in IPU.

Nov 1: Parliament signed off several recommendations on Zionist violations in Gaza Strip.

Nov 7: Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun spoke at the 17th GCC heads of parliaments meeting underlining the importance of adhering to international legitimacy resolutions on Palestinian issue to "embarrass the Zionist entity."

Nov 14: Parliament approved amendments on retirement pension and ended discussion of interpellation against Commerce and Industry Minister with no further suggestions.

Nov 21: The legislative parliamentary committee organized a forum on a modified electoral system.

Nov 28: National Assembly approved amendments on industry law and chamber of commerce law, as well as nomination of Essam Al-Roumi as Audi Bureau Chief and ended Prime Minister interpellation with no further suggestions.

Nov 29: Parliament amended law for people with disabilities as well as voted on laws regulating real estate agencies and combating monopoly on vacant lands.

Dec 18: National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun called for a special public session to be held for Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to be sworn in as the country's Amir.

Kuwait Foreign Policy:



Jan 9: Kuwait Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and State Minister for Nazaha Enhancement Abdulaziz Al-Majed inked haj agreement with Saudi haj and Umrah Minister Tawfeeq Al-Rabeah allowing for 8,000 Kuwaiti pilgrims.

Jan 15: Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomed United Arab Emirates decision to task climate change special envoy Sultan Al-Jaber with presiding over COP28 hosted by UAE Nov 30 to Dec 12 this current year.

Jan 15: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah met with Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi and the two discussed boosting bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Jan 26: The Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned Israeli occupation horrific attack on city of Jenin.

Jan 30: Kuwaiti Ambassador Jassem Al-Budaiwi was appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General.

Feb 4: Top Diplomat Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah hosted Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on occasion of official visit to the country.

Feb 6: Regional center for the cooperation initiative between NATO and Istanbul in Kuwait held first meeting of its kind with experts and corporations to examine climate change issues.

Feb 12: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation to Al-Quds 2023 conference, called for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and held at Arab League's quarter in Cairo.

Feb 13: Kuwait Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah relayed a speech at the world government summit held in Dubai.

Feb 14: State minister for social affairs and societal development and state minister for women and childhood affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, paid a visit to a number of quake-hit sites in southern Turkiye.

Feb 16: Ambassador Mohammad Al-Mohammad presented his credentials to President of Ireland Michael Higgins, becoming Kuwait's first Ambassador to the country.

Feb 19: The Kuwaiti-Iraqi joint technical committee held its fifth meeting in Iraqi capital of Baghdad, and heading the Kuwaiti side was deputy foreign minister Mansour Al-Otaibi.

Feb 19: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed the state's delegation to participate in 59th session of Munich's security conference.

Feb 27: Kuwaiti delegation to donors' conference for humanitarian situation in Yemen, taking place at the UN headquarters in Geneva, is headed by top diplomat Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah. (more)

