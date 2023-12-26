China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Rail To Up Kyrgyzstan's And Uzbekistan's Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. The construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will have a positive impact on the economic development of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, said during a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, Trend reports.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have created a high-level comprehensive strategic collaboration, with the construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway being the major transit infrastructure project that will positively influence both countries' economic development," he said.

In turn, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Makhkamov, expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for their active participation in preparing this project.

The "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory, and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.

Technical and economic justification for the project was developed with joint financing by the parties involved in the construction of the railway. This justification was approved in June of the current year. Currently, the parties are discussing optimal funding models for the railway construction.