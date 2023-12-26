China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Rail To Up Kyrgyzstan's And Uzbekistan's Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. The
construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will have
a positive impact on the economic development of Kyrgyzstan and
Uzbekistan, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of
Ministers, said during a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of
Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, Trend reports.
"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have created a high-level
comprehensive strategic collaboration, with the construction of the
"China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway being the major transit
infrastructure project that will positively influence both
countries' economic development," he said.
In turn, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Makhkamov,
expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for their active
participation in preparing this project.
The "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway, a planned
454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and
Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory, and further
link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan,
Iran, and Türkiye.
Technical and economic justification for the project was
developed with joint financing by the parties involved in the
construction of the railway. This justification was approved in
June of the current year. Currently, the parties are discussing
optimal funding models for the railway construction.
