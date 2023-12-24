Sealine Sand Drag Competition: World Record Shattered Twice In Thrilling Second Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jacob Mubarak Al Alawi created a new world record in the Polaris Unlimited Category during the second round of the Sealine Sand Drag Competition last week.

At the Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) track on the sandy shores of Sealine, Jacob created a new world record timing by completing the track in 3.324s and emerged as the winner.

Jacob bettered the world record set by Zaid Sultan Al Alawi (3) earlier in the round, in his second attempt. For the second consecutive week, the competitions continued under the gracious sponsorship of H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the club's chairman.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani with the podium winners on the second day of Round 2 of the Sealine Sand Drag Competition.

The second round witnessed a record-breaking number of participants, exceeding 130 racers, including champion drivers from Qatar and Gulf countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The highlight of the round was the world record set in the Polaris Unlimited category.

Four new champions on first day

The first day, dedicated to the competitions of 10 championship categories, witnessed Rashid Al Darwish retaining his title for the second consecutive round in Polaris Kids category, Hmoud Al Sulaiti secured the second position, and Yusuf Aga took third place.

In Motocross competitions, Walid Al Sharshani won the title of this round, leaving the second place to the champion of the previous round, Jassem Rahimbore, while Abdul Rahman Al Nasr recorded the third-best time, securing the third spot on the podium.

In the ATV categories, the stock class saw a new champion in this round, Nawaf Al Sharaha, while Abdulaziz Al Haddad repeated his performance from the previous week, claiming the second position.

In the modified category, Mohammed Al Mazmi recorded the best time, winning the second round. As for the open category, which entered the competition in this round, Abdullah Hamza Al Mazmi claimed the title.

Cars with 6-cylinder engines, totaling three categories, saw all the champions from the previous round retain their titles in this round. In the stock category, Mohammed Hakmi recorded the best time. The Nitrous category saw the second victory for Mohammed Al Sharshani, while the Turbo class witnessed the second victory for Walid Al Dughaysham.

In the categories with 8-cylinder engines, the Stock podium was identical to the first round, with Mahmoud Diab taking the first position, Walid Salem in second, and Khaled Yaseer in third. Walid Salem returned to the top of the podium, but this time in the modified category, repeating his success from the previous round.

On the second day, Hassan Kareem won the Stock category ahead of Abdullah Al Darmaki who took the second position.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani poses for a photograph with the podium winners on the first day.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi won the Polaris Modified class, while Abdullah Al Sulaiti emerged victorious in the Buggy competition.

In Buggy Funco, similar to the previous round, all the podium winners managed to break the four-second barrier. Mhanna Al Nuaimi recorded the best time, while the Hilux category witnessed Mohammed Al Hamdani securing the first position.

At the end of each day's competitions, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani presented the awarded to the podium winners amidst a dense crowd of spectators.

The competition will now enter a two-month break before returning for its third round at the end of February 2024.