CUC Ulster University Qatar Hosts Tedx Event

Doha, Qatar: CUC Ulster University Qatar organised a TEDx event,“Provocations of Change,” recently at the Pullman Hotel in West Bay, Doha.

The event featured a diverse range of speakers discussing the importance of embracing technological advancements in various fields from technology and education to healthcare and sustainability.

The chosen theme“Provocations of Change” seamlessly reflected Qatar's dynamic and rapidly evolving industrial landscape, underscoring the importance of innovation and adaptability. The discussions and ideas presented at the event mirrored the country's ambitious vision for the future, highlighting the pivotal role of creative thinking and innovative solutions in driving Qatar's continued growth and development.

Representing various industries, the lineup of speakers included Rhodri Williams, Co-creator and Editor at Alkass Digital Qatar, who spoke about The Future of Sports Broadcasting and Digital Media. Mirna Malaeb, Data and AI Solutions Specialist at Microsoft, spoke about AI's Leap into the Quantum World; Christopher FitzHenrey Robling, Founding Principal at Clearspan Strategic, shared insights on The Future as History: Heilbronner's Insight into Change and His lesson for Us Today; Yaser Bishr, Venture Partner at Rising Tide Fund, spoke about Decentralizing the Future, Reclaiming Past Autonomy: A Journey Back to the Future on the Blockchain DeLorean; Dino Trakakis, Managing Director at Autism Recovery Network, who presented on Transformative Advances in Autism Therapy; and Eugene Huang, Chairman at Teco Image Systems, discussed about“The Fake Knowledge Academy: The Promotion of Early Unlearning.

The TEDxUlsterUniversityCUC event stood as a beacon for thinkers, visionaries, and learners, providing a stage for those who believe in the power of ideas to reshape the world. Attendees experienced an array of live TEDx talks, adhering to the renowned TED format-concise, dynamic, and impactful.

Dr. Faris Gorashi, Executive Dean of CUC Ulster University, commented,“We are immensely proud of hosting the TEDx event at our university. It was an inspiring evening that not only showcased innovative ideas across various fields but also encouraged our students and the community to think differently and embrace change.”

The TEDxUlsterUniversityCUC event reinforces CUC Ulster University's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and intellectual curiosity, positioning the institution as a leading educational hub.