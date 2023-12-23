OPPO Find N3 And Coloros 13.2: Elevating Productivity And Redefining Excellence In Big-Screen Foldables

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Find N3 and ColorOS 13.2 set a new standard in big-screen foldables that enhances productivity and multitasking.



The Global Taskbar anchors the unfolded experience, offering quick access to favourite apps, while features like App Library and File Pocket enhance multitasking. The Find N3 promises four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates, ensuring a future-proofed and exceptional smartphone experience for users seeking PC-level productivity.

Dubai, UAE– Experience the revolutionary ColorOS 13.2 on the Find N3's stunning unfolded screen, showcasing a masterfully crafted foldable UI that promises to captivate users.

The book-style foldable design presents exciting possibilities for productivity and multitasking, seamlessly integrating a tablet-sized display into portable pockets for unparalleled versatility. Unlike other horizontal-folding phones that simply offer additional space without enhancing user experience, the Find N3 redefines the game, granting users instant access to essential features and unleashing PC-level productivity at their fingertips.

Foldables Today:

Existing foldables fall in two categories – those with a relatively unoptimized experience, lacking a taskbar or dock and limited multitasking support, and those with added smart foldable functionality. Even among the optimized interfaces, there is a gap in fully harnessing the potential of large, unfolded displays.

In creating the Find N3 and ColorOS 13.2, OPPO has reconstructed the unfolded experience from the ground up, introducing a set of unique, game-changing features designed to effortlessly unleash users' productivity potential.

New Feature for Find N3:

Anchoring the Find N3's unfolded experience is the new Global Taskbar. This game-changing addition instantly appears at the bottom of the screen, providing quick access to users' four favourite apps, mirroring those docked on the outer screen. The smart Taskbar also enables swift navigation between users' last three apps, enhancing overall efficiency.

Complementing this, the App Library and File Pocket further elevate multitasking. The App Library enables seamless access to new apps without returning to the home screen, facilitating superfast multitasking with an intuitive split-screen display. File Pocket puts recent documents and photos at users' fingertips, streaming the process of attaching and sending files through various apps like Gmail or WhatsApp.

In other words, the Global Taskbar transforms the Find N3 from a premium foldable into an intuitive multitasking powerhouse.

Boundless View:

The true power of the Find N3's PC-level multitasking is unlocked with Boundless View. This feature goes beyond floating windows and split-screen views, allowing the display of up to three apps without a cluttered interface. Whether running two split-screen apps or utilizing the three-app Boundless View, the 7.8” display provides users with a comfortable working experience.

The 15” Boundless View takes three-app multitasking to another level, offering a desktop-like experience that, when combined with the Global Taskbar, amplifies the Find N3's productivity potential.

In practical terms, the Find N3 enhances everyday tasks. From attaching files and photos in an email to managing work meeting by referencing calendar, emails, and work messaging app in Boundless View, the Find N3 and ColorOS 13.2 set a new gold standard for foldables and smartphones alike.

ColorOS Favourites are Back:

Underpinning these innovations is the refined ColorOS interface, featuring a user-friendly design that spans 67 languages while delivering convenient tools and an efficient UX experience. Built with privacy at its core, ColorOS is built to last, delivering smooth performance whether using it for days, weeks or years. To help navigate the Find N3's outer screen, OPPO brings back ColorOS favourites such as Smart Sidebar, putting shortcuts and handy tools like Screen Translate at users' fingertips.

With ColorOS 13.2, the Find N3 promises a class-leading four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates, ensuring it remains future-proofed. Native apps like Gallery also benefit from panel views, optimizing the use of the large display.

A Superior Foldable Experience:

OPPO's development of the Find N3's unfolded screen experience, coupled with the power of ColorOS 13.2, sets a new benchmark for big-screen foldables. For users seeking PC-level productivity, extended security and software support, and an exceptional smartphone experience, the OPPO Find N3 stands as the epitome of excellence in the world of big-screen foldables.

About OPPO:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA:

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.