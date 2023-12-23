Polish Farmers Suspending Ukrainian Border Blockade In Medyka Until Early Jan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers are suspending the traffic blockade for trucks near the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint until January 2-3.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Ukrinform saw.

"The protest in Medyka has been suspended from tomorrow at 09:00 (Kyiv time). Minister Czeslaw Sekerski and State Secretary Michal Kolodziejczak met with protesting farmers in Medyka," the ministry said in a statement.

As noted by Polsatnews, the parties agreed that the protest will be suspended until January 2-3. During the meeting in Medyka, Sekerski assured protesters that their demands would be met, but it would take time.

Over 4,000 vehiclesup at Poland-Ukraine border

Roman Kondrow, one of the leaders of the protesting farmers, noted that the rally will be suspended until January 2-3. According to him, if he receives a written assurance from Prime Minister Donald Tusk that their demands will be met, his organization will likely discontinue the blockade altogether.

As reported, on November 6, employees of Polish cargo carriers started blocking the border crossing of trucks near the three largest checkpoints: "Korczowa – Krakivets", "Grebenne - Rava-Ruska", and "Dorohusk - Yahodyn".

Among the main demands put forward by protesters is reinstating operation permits for Ukrainian carriers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

Polish farmers at the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint joined the protest, putting forward their own demands. Farmers insist on receiving subsidies for the purchase of corn, keeping the agricultural tax next year at the level of 2023 and extending loans to ensure liquidity.

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland