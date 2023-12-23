(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAJIKISTAN, December 22 - On December 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, got acquainted with the plan of construction of the new buildings of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, determined the place for the establishment of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and instructed the relevant structures to create all conditions for the work of employees of the fields of science, education, culture and industry through the improvement of the project.

The new building of the Ministry of Education and Science will be built taking into account the creation of good working conditions for the infrastructure of the ministry, and it allows to unite all employees in one place and ensure the promotion of activities in accordance with the requirements of the time.

The new building of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the city of Dushanbe will be built in accordance with the modern requirements of urban planning with high architectural art and will have rooms for activities and spacious halls for holding events.

After the construction of the new building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan, it will be possible for employees to enjoy modern conditions for work, including convenient work offices, spacious halls for conducting various events. After the construction of modern facilities, entrepreneurs and investors will enjoy favorable opportunities and a high level of service.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, instructed the relevant officials in the field to complete the construction of new buildings of the ministries, taking into account the high-quality modern architectural structure and favorable conditions for work.

Currently, the construction of the new buildings of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan is underway in Dushanbe. They will be put into operation in 2024.

Now, on the basis of the general plan, in accordance with the modern requirements of urban planning, various residential and service facilities are being built in the city of Dushanbe, which testifies to the rapid development of the center of independent Tajikistan, and thus lays the foundation for the double progress of the economic and social spheres.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commended the exemplary activities of Dushanbe executive authorities in implementing the plans of the Government of the country, strengthening constructions and providing modern living conditions for residents and visitors of the capital, and mandated the leadership of Dushanbe City to ensure the smooth process of creation, measure on the improvement of work and service conditions as well as stepping up activity on a decent preparation for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.