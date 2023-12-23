Dr. Khalid Al Kuwari Appointed Executive Council Of Asian Society Of International Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Lecturer at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Law, Dr. Khalid Al Kuwari has been selected as a member of the Executive Council of the Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL).

Dr. Al Kuwari's new role will see him meet regularly with the 40-member Council and contribute directly toward executive decisions regarding AsianSIL's management. In this capacity, he will interact with prominent international lawyers based in Asia, continuing the College of Law faculty's work in fostering outreach to key organizations in the global legal sector.

AsianSIL works to promote research, store education and practice of international law by connecting international law scholars and practitioners throughout Asia. It organizes conferences, seminars, workshops, and other meetings in order to foster Asian perspectives in the field, while also strengthening dialogue surrounding contemporary topics and developments relevant to Asia in international law.

Commenting on the significance of his achievement, Dr. Al Kuwari noted:“This is a unique opportunity to work alongside my peers, encouraging collaboration between legal practitioners around Asia and promoting the practice of international law together. I am thankful to AsianSIL for selecting me and to HBKU's College of Law for their support.”