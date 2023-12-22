(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On November 29th and December 2nd , the“International Youth Talk” event held by the International Exchange and Cooperation Center of Jiangxi Environmental Engineering Vocational College was successfully held online. More than 200 youth representatives from 10 universities and educational organizations from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Brunei and other countries gathered in the cloud and had a wonderful dialogue and viewpoint sharing around the two themes of“SDGs and My Life” and“Bridge of Cultures, Walk into China”. They have shared their insights and experiences in environmental protection and culture.













Ms. Zhong Xiaohong, Director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Center, said at the opening ceremony that she hoped that young students would cherish this opportunity for exchange and dialogue, learn from each other, and grow from each other. She pointed out that the college will be committed to building an international exchange platform to enhance cultural exchanges between youth from both China and ASEAN countries, so that everyone can better understand Chinese culture.

Dr. Yoga Prihatin, Dean of the Teacher Training and Education Faculty, Universitas Pancasakti Tegal in Indonesia, and Mr. Ung Rithy, Vice school principal of Dandelion International School(Seam Reap) in Cambodia, also delivered speeches respectively. They expressed their anticipation for the event and their appreciation of Chinese culture.

During the events, the youth representatives have a discussion on how to inspire youth, promote the development of environmental protection and cultural exchanges believe that everyone should take up the responsibility of environmental protection and start with small things to guard our home together.

This event was strongly supported by the Youth League Committee, the School of Ecological Construction and Environmental Protection, and School of Tourism and Foreign Languages. The International Exchange and Cooperation Center will continue to hold good activities, help students grow, as well as the story of China ASEAN's good neighborliness and win-win cooperation, and contribute youthful strength to the construction of a closer China-ASEAN community of destiny.

In in response to the initiative of the Ministry of Education on“Promoting Educational Actions for Building a Belt and Road Together”, the college launched a series of“Chinese + Technical Skills” training programs for ASEAN countries, exploring skills training based on the international Chinese language and using culture as a carrier, and assisting in the cultivation of young talents in colleges and universities of the countries along the“Belt and Road”.







A total of 10 online training courses were offered, covering a wide range of areas such as international Chinese, Chinese Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Ming Furniture and the Chinese Craftsman, and Water Pollution Control Technology training series was aimed at more than 20 universities and educational organizations in 10 ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, and Brunei, with more than 1,500 overseas participants.







In recent years, the college has made use of the educational platform of the exchange associations of colleges and universities and enterprises in the“Belt and Road” countries, relied on the international education resources of our advantageous majors, set up a pool of internal and external internationalized teachers, and cultivated a group of young and middle-aged teachers with the qualification of teaching in bilingual language. Through“Chinese + Technical Skills” overseas training programs, we have improved the international training capacity of various majors and realized the export of high-quality vocational education resources. It also laid a solid foundation for the development of international common professional standards and curriculum systems and created a“Chinese + Technical Skills” education brand with the characteristics of Jiangxi Environmental Engineering Vocational College.