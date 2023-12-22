               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
International Briefing On Decolonization Dialogues Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Baku


12/22/2023 2:24:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. An international briefing ference on "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

The conference's principal purpose is to establish a platform for addressing the global challenge of colonization.

Will be updated

