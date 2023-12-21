Taliban Imposes Hanafi-Only Policy In Afghan Private University Libraries

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Taliban's decree on Hanafi-only policy university libraries.

Meanwhile, The United Nations is actively investigating reports that Afghanistan's Taliban regime is allowing girls of all ages to attend Islamic religious schools, which were traditionally exclusive to boys, as revealed by the U.N.'s highest-ranking official in the country.

Roza Otunbayeva, the United Nations Secretary-General's representative in Afghanistan, has confirmed the ongoing investigation into girls' education in religious schools under Taliban control. She highlighted that the Taliban restrict supervision over these schools, raising concerns about the curriculum and teaching methods.

During a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Otunbayeva revealed that more evidence has been received, indicating an increase in the number of girls attending schools. Despite challenges in overseeing the curriculum, the United Nations is committed to understanding what the Taliban are teaching children.

Reports suggest that some girls are allowed to attend religious schools across Afghanistan, but the extent of their access to education and the quality of that education remains unclear. Failure to provide a modern curriculum and equal access for girls and boys could hinder the Taliban's economic self-sufficiency plan, according to United Nations officials.

