Baku Hosts Event With Participation Of Turkish Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Baku is hosting
the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
