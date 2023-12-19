Baku Hosts Event With Participation Of Turkish Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.

