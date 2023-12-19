Web Summit Qatar 2024 'A Golden Opportunity For Startups'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Web Summit Qatar 2024 provides a golden opportunity for startups to shine and unlock the Middle East's huge potential in creating economic opportunities and positive social impact, Web Summit CEO Katherine Maher has said.

The event, scheduled from February 26-29, 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, will bring together more than 7,500 international entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders as it seeks to further boost the region's rapidly growing tech scene.

“I know how big the market is, I know how young the market (is) ... the opportunity to turn that into tremendous economic opportunity, transformational opportunity, the positivity that can be created by startups, the impact they could have on social development,” said Maher at a recently held talk titled 'Runway to Web Summit' at Qatar Science and Technology Park.

Seeing Web Summit as a way to establish lasting ties, she stressed the need for startups to connect with major players in various sectors, especially in fields such as energy, aviation, media, and telecommunication.

Maher added that she sees the Web Summit as a catalyst for fostering connections and relationships that extend beyond the event itself, creating a year-round community.

Web Summit Qatar will offer master classes and exhibitions, providing startups with exposure to mature services and facilitating networking opportunities.

The Web Summit CEO, who views the region as a hub for creativity and opportunity, said the upcoming event in Qatar will see an influx of numerous startups as it holds the key to building innovations that can make a significant global impact.

Reiterating the significance of startups in tapping into emerging markets, she shines a spotlight on the value they bring in terms of access to young talent, creative capital, and technological skills.

Maher acknowledged the passion for developing the startup ecosystem in Qatar, citing the ongoing transformation towards becoming more hospitable and encouraging to startups.

“We know very well that every startup that launches is not going to succeed. But for every failure you have the learning opportunity that makes you more likely to succeed in the next round,” she said.

As part of preparing for the event, Maher, who expects a diverse group of investors from around the world, said participants should identify key contacts and set goals without being overly scripted.

“We have very strong investors cultivated over the years and we know there are a number of investors certainly from the US and Europe plan to be here. I expect them to be from Asia as well given the proximity and the access to the market and of course from the GCC.

“From our perspective, it is going to be great, so there will be different investors with different interests. And having that diversity is going to be much more successful from the investor side and the startup side,” she said.

MENAFN19122023000067011011ID1107628595