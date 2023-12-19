Suzlon Partners With REC Limited For Non-Fund Based Working Capital Lines

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 19th December 2023: Suzlon Group, Indiaâ€TMs largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the execution of definitive documents for securing working capital facilities with REC Limited. Suzlon will utilise this facility for meeting working capital requirements for the execution of its current order book and future order pipeline.



This will enable the Company to ensure faster ramp-up of its operations and improve the utilisation of its installed capacities. Challenges in securing working capital for the last few years were a major constraint in increasing volumes and orderbook expansion. The current facility sanctioned by REC is a testament of the Companyâ€TMs improved financial strength.



Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group said, \"We are delighted to partner again with REC Limited, one of Indiaâ€TMs finest financial institutions with a deep understanding of power and renewable energy sectors. REC has a clear vision to support Indiaâ€TMs ambitious renewable energy targets and has supported the Companyâ€TMs initiatives in the past through debt refinancing, helping us become debt free. The current facility is non-fund based, which will primarily be off-balance sheet keeping us debt-free while significantly improving commercial terms with our customer and suppliers. This facility is rolling in nature and will allow the Company to execute current and future orders from its marquee customers.â€Top of Form





About The Suzlon Group



The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlonâ€TMs world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also Indiaâ€TMs No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...