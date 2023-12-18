Polish Carriers To Block Dorohusk Again, Farmers To Join Protest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish truckers, who were allowed by the Lublin District Court to resume the blockade of the Dorohusk border, are returning to protest at the border on Monday. They are joined by Polish farmers who are also putting forward their demands.

This was reported by one of the organizers of the protest, a politician of the nationalist Confederation, Rafał Mekler, Ukrinform saw.

"On Monday, a new blockade of the border, which was previously banned by the mayor, starts in Dorohusk. We are joined by farmers from the United Village organization," Mekler said.

As noted, the protest, which will be joined by farmers, begins at 14:30 Kyiv time.

Among the demands of the Polish farmers who are joining the protest are a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.

As reported, last Friday, the District Court in Lublin overturned the decision of Dorohusk mayor to ban the blockade of the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers.

On December 11, Wojciech Sawa, the mayor of Dorohusk, banned the protesters from blocking the road, and rejected their new request on December 14 to resume the blockade of truck traffic near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. The next day, a court in Lublin considered the Polish carriers' appeal against the mayor's decision.

Poland's new Minister of Infrastructure, Dariusz Klimczak, met with Polish protesters in Lublin last week. After the meeting, the minister said that he would act on the principle of respect for the EU-Ukraine agreement, the desire to help Ukraine, but also with a desire to take into account the interests of Polish entrepreneurs. According to him, in the near future he plans to meet with colleagues from Ukraine, as well as other countries bordering Ukraine, including Slovakia and Hungary.

After the meeting with the minister, the protesters said that although the conversation was constructive, they did not intend to interrupt the protest until a solution was found that was acceptable to them.

On November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking the movement of freight traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.