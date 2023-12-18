Musk affirms coming back of advertisers to "X" platform

(MENAFN) American billionaire Elon Musk made headlines as he confirmed the return of advertisers to the "X" platform, formerly known as Twitter, during his attendance at a far-right political event in Rome on Saturday. Musk, a guest of honor at the Atreio Political Festival organized by the "BrotherhoodItaly" party, engaged in discussions led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on topics such as combating illegal immigration.



Responding to queries about advertisers leaving the platform due to concerns about the increase in far-right content, misinformation, and harassment since Musk assumed control in October 2022, he expressed optimism about the platform's future. Musk stated, "I believe that the situation of X will improve, as we are starting to see advertisers return to it." Despite acknowledging advertisers' constant concerns for their brands, Musk deemed it a short-term issue. He attributed the departure of some advertisers to the "Walk Virus," referring to active efforts to support and defend minorities.



While addressing immigration matters, Musk conveyed strong support for legal immigration, emphasizing the importance of countries welcoming honest individuals willing to contribute through hard work. In line with the far-right gathering's focus on combating illegal immigration, Musk underscored the need to bring an end to such practices.



The event, organized by a far-right political party, provided Musk with a platform to share his views on the challenges facing the "X" platform and his stance on immigration. His presence at the Atreio Political Festival reflects the intersection of technology, social media, and political discourse, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in today's digital landscape.

