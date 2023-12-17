Probe Launched As Lawyer Abuses Cop In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 18 (IANS) The Lucknow police have launched a probe into an incident where a lawyer shouted abuses at a policeman and threatened to hit him with a shoe.

A video of the incident, which happened on Friday, at one of the entry gates of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, has gone viral on social media.

In the 30-second-long video, the lawyer can be seen abusing a police constable and threatening to hit him with a shoe while sitting inside his car.

He can also be seen asking the constable's senior, sub-inspector-rank official, to keep him quiet. The sub-inspector can be seen controlling the entire situation and requesting the lawyer to go inside the court premises.

"Abhi tu joota kha jaega, inspector sahab ei ka band karai, ek ka mari", (I will beat you with a shoe, Inspector sir, make him quiet else I will beat him), the lawyer can be heard saying in the video.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP) of Lucknow's East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas, said that though no complaint had been received in the case so far, a probe has been launched into the case.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

--IANS

amita/sha