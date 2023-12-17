Russian President Affirms West Is Bent On Destroying His Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had a naive belief at the beginning of the century summarized in the fact that the entire world started to understand that Russia became different and there are no reasons for confrontation anymore.

After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, the west was intended to destroy Russia and wanted to subjugate Russia and exploit its resources in its intention to destroy the Russian Federation, Putin said in an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television.

He dismissed as complete nonsense remarks by US President Joe Biden that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting the NATO military alliance.

"Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries," Putin said.