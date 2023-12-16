US President Banned From Unilaterally Withdrawing From NATO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US Congress has approved a bill drafted by representatives
of both parties in the Senate - Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican
Mark Rubio, according to which the President of the United States
will be banned from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO, Azernews reports.
It is expected that the bill will be signed by Joe Biden.
It is worth noting at once that the document was adopted solely
for the purpose of tying the hands of Donald Trump in case of his
return to the White House. The politician has repeatedly talked
about the possibility of leaving the alliance because of too high
costs of the United States compared to other countries of the
bloc.
Notably, Rubio and Kaine failed to pass the same bill when Trump
was in power. Now the congressmen have secured its approval as part
of the Pentagon's annual budget.
