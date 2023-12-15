Old Provocateurs Persist In Their Lies And Subversion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
Finally, the long-awaited peace process between Armenia and
Azerbaijan is about to bear fruit soon after passing a turbulent
road. On December 7, 2023, as a result of negotiations between the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an
agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian servicemen by
Azerbaijan and 2 Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia. This agreement
is a vivid example of humanism and mutual understanding, and
according to the Armenian side, it is just a step towards breaking
the ice between the two countries after three decades of
conflict.
Guided by mutual understanding between the countries and as a
step of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian
servicemen. The Republic of Armenia, in turn, released two
Azerbaijani servicemen who had gone astray due to the bad weather,
entering Armenian territory. This once again shows that Azerbaijan
is right in its position and that the negotiations between the two
countries without mediators produce effective results.
We can barely see this effective result at the meeting with the
ministers of "landlocked developing countries" held in Armenia.
In his speech, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated
that if Azerbaijan does not abandon the agreements already reached,
the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be realized
shortly. In addition, Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Armenia, touched upon these issues in his speech.
The FM noted that Armenia is ready to restore the Gyumri-Kars
and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan railroads. Touching upon the "Crossroads of
the World" project, the Armenian Minister stated that Armenia is
interested in opening communications in the region under
international standards and with full respect for the sovereignty
of the states.
The speech of Armenian officials indicates that a peace
agreement may be signed soon. However, it should also be noted that
revanchist forces still exist in Armenia and beyond, and they have
not stopped openly voicing their anti-Azerbaijani statements.
For example, we can show an invalid video message and statements
written by "journalist" Lindsay Snell in X social media account.
Snell posted false information in her account. She falsely wrote
about Huseyn Akhundov, who crossed the Armenian border, and noted
that supposedly he killed an Armenian citizen, and was accepted as
a hero in Azerbaijan after his release. Of course, it is not true,
because Huseyn Akhundov did not kill anybody, he just lost his way
due to the bad weather. In addition, such statements could harm the
steps taken to conclude a peace treaty. The Armenian leadership
should realize that the revanchist views expressed towards
Azerbaijan harm the peace treaty negotiations. These thoughts may
simply be due to Lindsay's mental anguish stemming from her dark
experiences with terrorism in Iraq and Syria. Snell, who works
under the mask of a journalist and who knows, maybe even today
supports terrorism, is grist to the mill of those who do not want
peace in the South Caucasus.
As a second example, one can cite the revanchist views of Seyran
Ohanyan, former Minister of Defense of the Armenian Republic and
head of the Hayastan opposition faction. At the briefing of the
National Assembly on December 13, he stated that Azerbaijan's
criminal actions have aggravated the conflict and that Baku should
be held responsible for it. These thoughts show that the
Azerbaijani-born Armenian MP is still unable to come to terms with
reality and give up propaganda against Azerbaijan. I would like to
note that Seyran Ohanyan is known in Armenian media for his biased
statements and false accusations against Azerbaijan.
Despite the revanchist statements against Azerbaijan, important
steps are being taken to sign a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and
Armenia. One of the important steps is the approval of the
regulations of the Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission.
The signing of the peace treaty will have a positive impact on the
creation of stability in the region and the versatile development
of the economy.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107601192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.