Everyware Wins Best New Product Of The Year In 13Th Annual Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Everyware , a leading payments and engagement company, has been named a gold winner of Best New Product of the Year - SMB category in Best in Biz Awards 2023 , the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. Everyware won the category with its Pay By Text platform that provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging.

The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by the Best in Biz awards. Our Pay By Text solution has transformed the way businesses collect payments and communicate with customers," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin Talley . "We continue to innovate with more exciting new technology to come as we lead the way on how people pay and communicate."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise and experience of the editors and reporters serving as judges and the impressive diversity of outlets they represent; Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2023 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Ad Age, Computerworld, Fast Company, Forbes, Inc., Portland Tribune, Washington Post.

Best in Biz Awards 2023 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, visit: .

