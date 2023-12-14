Completing IBS - Important Milestone For Serbian Diversification Strategy Kadri Simson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Completing the
Interconnector Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) is an important milestone for
the Serbian diversification strategy and for regional cooperation
in the (Central and South Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity,
CESEC) High-Level Group, and another success story for EU
infrastructure policy, said the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri
Simson, Trend reports.
“I would like to congratulate the project developers and the
Governments of Bulgaria and Serbia, for their effective
collaboration and for completing the project under challenging
circumstances,” she said.
The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia (IBS) was
officially inaugurated on December 10. This vital infrastructure
links the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Serbia, playing
a crucial role in diversifying supply routes and enhancing regional
market integration. The completion of this project marks a
significant milestone in regional cooperation within the Central
and South-Eastern Europe energy connectivity (CESEC) initiative,
holding key importance in the current geopolitical landscape.
A noteworthy aspect of the interconnector is its role in opening
up Serbia's gas market to non-Russian gas sources, thereby
contributing to energy security and independence. The pipeline,
spanning approximately 170 km from the town of Novi Iskar (BG) to
Niš (SR) via the Dimitrovgrad border point, has been recognized
under EU energy infrastructure rules as a Project of Common
Interest.
The realization of this project was made possible through
substantial support, with over €83 million in funding from the
European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
Additionally, the Bulgarian Section received structural funds, and
the Serbian part benefited from support through the EU's Instrument
of Pre-Accession. Post-construction, the gas interconnection is
poised to have an annual capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters,
equipped with a reverse flow capability to enhance flexibility in
gas transmission.
