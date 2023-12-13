Nighttime Shelling Of Odesa: One Of Victims Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 42-year-old man who was injured in a Russian attack on Odesa died in hospital.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the man injured in yesterday's Russian shelling suffered a second heart attack. The 42-year-old employee of a municipal institution died in hospital," Kiper said.

He expressed his condolences to the family and friends.

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down nine Shahed drones inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, in Odesa, two employees of a municipal car repair company were injured as debris from a downed drone fell on the company's territory in a Russian attack on the night of December 13.

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down nine Shahed-131/136-type UAVs in Odesa region on the night of December 13.