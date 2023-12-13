Zelensky Thanks Countries Of Northern Europe For Rallying Around Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stresses that the Ukrainian people stand strong against Russia, including thanks to the unification of European countries and the whole world around Ukraine.

He said this while speaking in Oslo at the second Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, reports the President's press service, according to Ukrinform.

"We understand all the challenges, but we stand strong. In particular, thanks to you, your unification around Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion," Zelensky said, according to a report posted in Ukrainian.

Addressing the leaders of Northern Europe, he thanked them and the peoples of their countries for their solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Thank you for opening your homes to our people who were forced to flee Ukraine due of the war, especially women and children," the head of state said.

The president also noted military support from the countries of Northern Europe, including in terms of air defense capabilities.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden took part in the summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an unannounced visit in Norway after his visit to the USA.

Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, he discussed strengthening defense, political, and economic cooperation.

Photo: President's Office