Armenia Must Ward Off Provocative Anti-Azerbaijan Actions - Western Azerbaijan Community

so-called "organizations" linked to a fictitious institution
condemned to history's vaults have sent an "appeal" to the
international community, the Western Azerbaijan Community told
Trend .
The most absurd part of the "appeal" involves imposing
nonsensical conditions that threaten the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for the return to Karabakh, the
community said.
"The Armenians of Karabakh not only cannot escape racist
ideology,'miatsum' stories, and ethnic animosity, but they also
continue to live in a parallel universe. The writers of
the'appeal,' thinking on the level of Vardan Oskanyan [ex-foreign
minister of Armenia] and Artak Beglaryan [former "ombudsman" of the
separatist authority in Karabakh], appear to have failed to acquire
the required lessons from the last 35 years," the community
noted.
"If the government of Armenia is genuinely interested in peace,
it should prevent such provocative steps against Azerbaijan," added
the community.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror
measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on
September 19-20, 2023.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
