India's Soyabean Exports Rise Over 13% In November 2023

The soyabean meal exports in the month of November increased 13.6 per cent at 1.50 lakh tonnes as against the corresponding period a year ago, Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said of Saturday.

Exports in the first two months of the new oil year October and November stood at 2.50 lakh tonnes as against 1.81 lakh tonnes a year ago in the same period, data compiled by the trade body showed.



The oil year runs from October to September.

Speaking about the rise in exports, SOPA executive director DN Pathak said,“Exports in November this year is up by more than 13 per cent from a year ago on higher demand and sufficient availability in the market.”

Soyabean exporters said that the demand for the new season harvest is good from traditional buyers.



Madhya Pradesh is a leading soybean producing state in the country contributing over 60 per cent in total production and is a major trading centre.

