President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Serbia Widely Covered In Local Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The working
visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to
Serbia, the events in which he participated, and the meetings he
held, have taken the spotlight of the local press, Trend reports.
In particular, the Serbian media extensively covered President
Ilham Aliyev's speech at the inauguration ceremony of the
Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.
The articles published on the Novosti, NSPM, Informer, and
Opstina Sokolac websites noted that President Ilham Aliyev called
the ceremony an evidence of friendship and strategic partnership,
emphasizing the interconnector will contribute to the energy
security of Serbia, Bulgaria, and Europe.
It was highlighted that the project will change the energy map
of the Europe.
The articles mentioned that Serbia will start receiving natural
gas from Azerbaijan thanks to the interconnector. It was emphasized
that commissioning the interconnector will contribute to the
development of the Serbian industrial sector.
Also, it was noted that Serbia is the ninth country to which
Azerbaijan will export gas, and by 2027, Azerbaijan will double the
volume of gas exports to Europe.
Thus, Serbia is diversifying and strengthening its energy
sources.
The pipeline will ensure the energy security of Serbia and
provide additional supplies to countries in Eastern and Central
Europe. The commissioning of this interconnector is strategically
significant for both Serbia and the European Union.
The "Beta", "Politika", "SRNA", "Alo", and "Gradske info"
websites said that President Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia
Aleksandar Vučić, during their one-on-one meeting, discussed all
important topics of mutual interest in a bilateral format, as well
as in the field of economic relations. The leaders of the two
countries also discussed regional and geopolitical issues.
The Serbian president stated that he is proud that his country
has managed to establish excellent relations with Azerbaijan, which
have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. It was noted
that the relationship between the two countries is developing
rapidly and dynamically, and Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic
partners.
Besides, it was highlighted that the two countries engage in
joint activities in the energy sector within the framework of their
strategic partnership, as well as in many other areas where
cooperation is advancing, such as military industry, high
technology, and joint production for third markets.
"Srbija Danas", "RTV BN", and "Tanjug" stated that during the
visit, the presidents viewed military vehicles and equipment.
It was mentioned that a presentation of weaponry and the
capabilities of special units of the Serbian Armed Forces took
place at a military airbase. Unmanned aerial vehicles,
anti-aircraft defense systems, air and ground combat platforms were
also showcased. The Parachute-Descent Brigade and other special
purpose units demonstrated their capabilities during the event as
well.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107569155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.