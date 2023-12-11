President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Serbia Widely Covered In Local Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Serbia, the events in which he participated, and the meetings he held, have taken the spotlight of the local press, Trend reports.

In particular, the Serbian media extensively covered President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

The articles published on the Novosti, NSPM, Informer, and Opstina Sokolac websites noted that President Ilham Aliyev called the ceremony an evidence of friendship and strategic partnership, emphasizing the interconnector will contribute to the energy security of Serbia, Bulgaria, and Europe.

It was highlighted that the project will change the energy map of the Europe.

The articles mentioned that Serbia will start receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan thanks to the interconnector. It was emphasized that commissioning the interconnector will contribute to the development of the Serbian industrial sector.







Also, it was noted that Serbia is the ninth country to which Azerbaijan will export gas, and by 2027, Azerbaijan will double the volume of gas exports to Europe.

Thus, Serbia is diversifying and strengthening its energy sources.

The pipeline will ensure the energy security of Serbia and provide additional supplies to countries in Eastern and Central Europe. The commissioning of this interconnector is strategically significant for both Serbia and the European Union.

The "Beta", "Politika", "SRNA", "Alo", and "Gradske info" websites said that President Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, during their one-on-one meeting, discussed all important topics of mutual interest in a bilateral format, as well as in the field of economic relations. The leaders of the two countries also discussed regional and geopolitical issues.

The Serbian president stated that he is proud that his country has managed to establish excellent relations with Azerbaijan, which have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. It was noted that the relationship between the two countries is developing rapidly and dynamically, and Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners.

Besides, it was highlighted that the two countries engage in joint activities in the energy sector within the framework of their strategic partnership, as well as in many other areas where cooperation is advancing, such as military industry, high technology, and joint production for third markets.







"Srbija Danas", "RTV BN", and "Tanjug" stated that during the visit, the presidents viewed military vehicles and equipment.

It was mentioned that a presentation of weaponry and the capabilities of special units of the Serbian Armed Forces took place at a military airbase. Unmanned aerial vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems, air and ground combat platforms were also showcased. The Parachute-Descent Brigade and other special purpose units demonstrated their capabilities during the event as well.