Nice Move Second After 'Keeper Error Sees Them Past Reims

Nice: A late mistake from Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf gave Nice a slightly lucky 2-1 win on Sunday which moves them back up to second place in Ligue 1.

Eight minutes from time and with the match poised neatly at 1-1, Diouf, who had an otherwise outstanding day, allowed a speculative shot from Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga to slide through his hands and trickle into the net.

Gaetan Laborde had initially put Nice ahead in the 55th minute only for Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid to level in the 78th minute.

The victory takes Nice second, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Nantes 2-1 on Saturday.

They are now two points ahead of Monaco who bounced past them with a 2-1 win at Rennes, also on Saturday.

Later on Sunday, bottom club Lyon face a big tie against fourth from bottom Toulouse while eighth-placed Marseille travel to Lorient, another side already battling against relegation.