Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- The United States blocks a UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON -- Roughly one third of the Americans approve Biden administration's response to the war in Gaza Strip.
ERBIL -- At least 14 Iraqi students perish and 19 others are injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building at Soran University.
BEIRUT -- Three members of the Lebanese resistance groups are martyred in battles against the Israeli occupation forces in southern border areas. (end) gb
