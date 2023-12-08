UN Secretary General Welcomes Statement On Normalization Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. UN
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the joint statement of
Azerbaijan and Armenia on their intention to normalize relations,
UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing, Trend
reports.
According to him, the UN Secretary General hopes that the
statement will serve to ensure long-term peace.
"The UN calls on the parties to use this agreement to develop
mutual trust and ensure long-term peace for the well-being of their
peoples and the region," Dujarric stressed.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen. The list of 32 people does not and cannot
include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war
crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity -
Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben
Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif Khachaturyan, Alyosha
Khosrovyan.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will
continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more
confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call
on the international community to support their efforts that will
contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will
positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.
