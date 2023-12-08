50 Nabbed For Online Gambling

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Criminal Investigation Department arrested 50 Asians for engaging in online gambling at a residence, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday.

With the necessary permission from the Public Prosecution, the house was raided, and the suspects were captured, MoI said in a post on X.

Upon searching the premises, a significant amount of money from the gambling activities and alcoholic beverages were discovered. The arrested been referred, along with the seized items, to prosecution and further legal procedures, MoI added.

