LG Electronics Unveils Must-Have Gifts For Gamers This Winter Break

LG Electronics (LG) is here to enhance end-of-year gifts for the game lovers closest to you, and give you the opportunity to spread a little festive joy through incredible clarity and brilliant vibrancy.



With a focus on boosting the gaming and entertainment experience, LG presents the latest additions to its lineup, from the 32- and 27-inch LG SMART Monitors, to the magnificent CineBeam laser projectors like the compact PF510Q Smart portable device with remote control.



Gift-giving is an opportunity to bring happiness to those closest to us, nurturing the 'Life's Good' spirit of family, friendship, and celebration through a simple act. As the winter break approaches, LG is thrilled to present our latest innovations tailored for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts, including the LG Smart Monitors and CineBeam 4K laser projectors which provide an unparalleled level of immersion, allowing users to truly experience the on-screen action.

The new LG SMART Monitors, available in 31.5- and 27-inch models, redefine the gaming and productivity landscape. Unlike traditional monitors, these cutting-edge displays don't require any PC connection, making them ideal for a versatile range of applications. Boasting advanced IPS displays that deliver true-to-life colors and strong contrast, LG Smart Monitors feature the innovative LG webOS 23 platform, offering enhanced convenience for remote operation and seamless streaming, elevating productivity as well as gaming.



Designed for entertainment enthusiasts, LG Smart Monitors support HDR 10, providing a high-performance IPS display that delivers vibrant, accurate images for an immersive visual journey. The 27-inch model, with its three-sided virtually borderless design, adds a touch of sleek minimalism to any space, elevating the user's sense of immersion.



LG's HU715Q and HU710P CineBeam 4K laser projectors redefine the home cinema experience. The HU715Q Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector features sophisticated technologies, including auto brightness and the ability to create a 100-inch image when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design. The HU710P projector delivers brighter images and deeper blacks, thanks to its wheel-less hybrid laser technology.



For gaming on the go, without the demise of screen size, the lightweight and compact CineBeam PF510Q Smart portable projector with remote control is the zenith of convenience, letting gamers transform any space into a big screen experience, even allowing screen mirroring from a smartphone, boosting display to between 30- and 120-inches, and automatically correcting a trapezoidal screen



This winter, dive into the depths of dazzling displays with the gamer in your life by gifting LG and its innovative and technologically advanced products that meet the needs of a rapidly advancing world of graphics and gameplay. Deliver a dynamic“Life's Good” reward of 'Human-centered Innovation' and the 'Warmth to Power a Smile'.



