Japanese Ambassador's Diplomatic Mission To Azerbaijan Ends

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Junichi Wada, Japan's
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, to mark
the completion of his diplomatic mission, Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry told Trend .
The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan and Japan's significant
potential for future development of bilateral relations. The
significance of economic, energy, cultural, tourism, agricultural,
high technology, education, and other areas of cooperation was
stressed. Political dialogue and high-level visits between the two
countries were stressed.
Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's position based on
international law norms and principles about the resolution of the
conflict, which is the greatest threat to regional security, and
the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. The Minister
remembered that the ambassador in Azerbaijan at the time was a
witness to these historical events.
It was observed that there are numerous prospects for
Azerbaijan's cooperation with Japan in post-conflict rehabilitation
and construction work, as well as in the formation of "green"
energy and free economic zones.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister thanked Junichi Wada for his
contribution to the growth of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations and
wished him success in his future endeavors.
Junichi Wada expressed gratitude for the kind welcome and
support he got from Azerbaijan's state and governmental
institutions and organizations during his visit.
During the meeting, the parties discussed various subjects of
mutual interest.
