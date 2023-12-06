Azerbaijan's Zangilan Reflects Unique Landmark - Polish Political Scientist Jakub Korejba

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Zangilan is an
absolutely unique place, said Polish political scientist and
candidate for political sciences, Jakub Korejba during his visit to
Zangilan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"Zangilan is an extremely unique place, and it was critical for
each of the conference experts to visit Zangilan. People came from
all over the world, including 60 experts from 30 different nations,
including India, Argentina, and the United States. Very significant
events are taking place in Zangilan, and in Azerbaijan's liberated
areas in general, not only on a local scale, but also in terms of
international law, which has been violated for 30 years. This is
significant in terms of maintaining global order," he noted.
According to him, the world is full with conflicts, refugees,
exiles, and a variety of other things that make it appear
dreadful.
"But something unusual happened here: the worst was abandoned,
and it was discovered that the good in this world is also
conceivable. Azerbaijan has demonstrated that it is possible to
reverse unfavorable trends and establish new, positive ones.
Azerbaijan's experience illustrates that with political will, even
the most difficult challenges can be overcome, as President Ilham
Aliyev demonstrates. As a political scientist, I value strategic
patience. It is vital to select the appropriate time. We can see
how countries make errors. Azerbaijan was able to act appropriately
and at the appropriate time," he added.
High-ranking foreign experts, state officials, and
representatives of international think tanks visited Zangilan on
December 5.
They took part in the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years.
Accomplishments and Challenges". The delegation included 60
representatives from 30 countries.
