Jordan Condemns Israel'a Decision To Allow Extremist Jewish March In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 6 (Petra) -- Jordan Wednesday condemned Israeli police's decision to allow a march for extremist Israeli Jews in Jerusalem's Old City and the Islamic Quarter.It condemned extremist calls against the Administration Department of Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs/Jerusalem and Israeli attempts to change the "historical and legal situation" In occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites.The Ministry's official spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, warned against the continuation of unilateral and illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status of occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites, denying Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem.Qudah held Israel "fully responsible" for possible consequences of the scheduled march amidst an ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, urging the international community to end the ongoing Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.He added that the Al-Aqsa Mosque "is a pure place of worship for Muslims" and that the Administration Department of Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs/Jerusalem of the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments is the body that has the exclusive legal right to manage the affairs of the Mosque.Qudah added that Israel "must comply" with its obligations according to the international law regarding the occupied city of Jerusalem and its holy sites and to refrain from measures that would prejudice sanctities.