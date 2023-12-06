ACL: Al Sadd Knocked Out Despite Al Duhail's Victory Over Persepolis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

Tehran: Al Duhail came from behind to beat Persepolis 2-1 in the final game of Group E of the AFC Champions League (ACL) at Azadi Stadium in Tehran yesterday.

However, Al Duhail's win was of little value to their arch rivals Al Sadd, who failed to make it to the knockout stage of the continental event for the third consecutive edition.

Al Sadd – who had drawn against Uzbekistan's Nasaf in their last group match on Monday – were hoping to qualify to last 16 as one of the three best second-placed teams. But their hopes were crushed after debutants Al Fayha joined Al Ain from Group A, with the Saudi Arabian side's defeat of Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor FC seeing them advance. Navbahor of Uzbekistan and Iran's Sepahan FC were the other two teams progressing as best runners-up.

Al Duhail had already been eliminated going into their final match while Persepolis' slim hopes depended on them collecting the three points at home, with the defeat ending their campaign. The game got off to a flying start in front of a massive home crowd on a cold Tehran night, with both teams finding the back of the net inside the opening 10 minutes.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring when Mehdi Torabi fed a short corner to Soroush Rafei who delivered a right-footed cross into the box that was met by an excellent header from Shahab Zahedi to put Persepolis in the lead in the seventh minute.

Within just two minutes, Al Duhail restored parity. Almoez Ali sent a defence-splitting pass for Lotfi Madjer to chase on. The youngster looked to apply the finish but was denied by a heroic save from Alireza Beiranvand, only for the ball to fall to Mohamed Muntari who buried it home for the leveler.

The Qatari side continued to sit deep and wait for the opportunity to hit their opponents on the break, which they nearly did again in the 19th minute when Ali provided an intelligent backheel pass for the onrushing Isaac Lihadji who ran half the length of the pitch but could only hit the outside of the side netting with his finish with the angle narrowing.

Saeid Sadeghi nearly brought Persepolis in front again after a fine solo run saw him make his way into the box and squeeze a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, only for defender Mohammed Musa to clear it off the goal-line.

Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani wasted a glorious opportunity to make it 2-1 when he rose unopposed to head Mehdi Torabi's delivery from the set-piece, only to guide directly into the arms of Zakaria.

Beiranvand showed his quality again in the 71st minute, denying Ali a clear cut chance after Qatar's all-time top scorer was set-up by a fine pass from substitute Michael Olunga and fired with his left only to be blocked by the Iranian international goalkeeper.

At the other end, Zakaria responded in kind on two consecutive occasions, making identical diving saves to stop Torabi and Zahedi scoring from close range.

Persepolis had the perfect opportunity to secure their place in the Round of 16 when they were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining after Musa brought down Mohammad Omari inside the box, but Gvelesiani hammered his shot from the penalty spot against the crossbar.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Olunga went on a solo run from the right flank all the way into the penalty box where he calmly finished with his left into the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the campaign, earning his side the three points in Tehran.