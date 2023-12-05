Ukrainian President, Dutch Foreign Minister Discuss Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot to discuss the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and the functioning of an alternative humanitarian corridor.

The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"A meaningful meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. Many important issues. The situation on the front lines, the needs of our defenders, the training of our F-16 pilots. As well as the functioning of an alternative humanitarian corridor and strengthening its protection. The peace formula and the European integration of our state," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Netherlands for its strong support for Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, both parties discussed further steps in the creation of a special tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky and Slot also focused on the issue of European integration of Ukraine and preparations for the December meeting of the European Council. Zelensky noted that the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, was expected to adopt a number of European integration bills in the coming days.

"We are counting on a positive decision of the European Council regarding the launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will be a powerful motivation for our society and for our defenders," Zelensky said.

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with additional €2 in 2024

Zelensky said earlier that Ukraine would receive the first F-16 fighter jets in 2024, but everything depends on the results of Ukrainian pilot training.