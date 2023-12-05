Team Qatar To Set Up Training Camp In Bosnia Ahead Of Asian Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's handball team will hold a training camp in Bosnia from December 7 to 17 as part of their preparation for the 21st Asian Men's Handball Championship.

The continental event will take place in Bahrain from January 11 and 22, and will serve as a qualifying competition for the 2025 World Championship.

The delegation, led by Khalifa Al Jassim, the Assistant Secretary-General of Qatari Handball Association, includes team manager Youssef Al Muallem, head coach Goran Jokic, and 22 players. During the camp, Qatar will play three friendly matches against Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia.

Qatar were drawn in Group 1 alongside Kuwait, Oman, and Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championship. The top two teams from each group advance to the main round, where eight teams will compete in a league format. The first and second-placed teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals and qualify directly for the World Championship.

Qatar won the title in the last Asian Championship by defeating Bahrain 29-24 in the final.