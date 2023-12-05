Spanish authorities arrest 2 intelligence agents for alleged leaking of classified information to US

(MENAFN) Two Spanish intelligence agents have been arrested on suspicion of leaking classified information to the United States, as reported by a Spanish newspaper on Monday.



Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that a judge is currently investigating the case, with Spain's National Intelligence Center (CNI) filing the legal complaint. While speaking from a military base in Lithuania, Robles refrained from providing further details due to the confidential nature of the legal proceedings.



Earlier on Monday, another Spanish news outlet reported that multiple agents were under investigation, and the leaks had triggered a diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Washington.



The Spanish government expressed outrage that a close ally like the US had allegedly infiltrated Spain's intelligence agency.



Despite the severity of the situation, Madrid has attempted to keep the matter low-key, according to sources cited by the media outlet.



This incident marks a notable breach in Spain's intelligence apparatus.



The last significant information scandal occurred in 2007 when a spy named Roberto Florez was arrested for selling sensitive information to Russia, including details about the CNI and the identities of numerous operatives from Spain and other nations. Florez was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536543