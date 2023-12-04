Appeals to boycott TikTok in Saudi Arabia increase over alleged censorship

(MENAFN) The push to boycott TikTok in Saudi Arabia has gained traction following allegations that the video platform unfairly censors and bans Saudi accounts that express favorable opinions about the Kingdom.



The movement to boycott has gained momentum as TikTok's alleged manipulation of algorithms and biased treatment raises concerns and sparks outrage among its Saudi user community.



In response to TikTok's purported suppression of pro-Saudi content, many users are embracing alternative social platforms. Posts featuring the trending hashtag #BoycottTiktok encourage Saudis to uninstall the app.



One user, @ayedarini, called on others to join the boycott, asserting that the platform is conducting a "war against us."



The user also mentioned: “It has become clear that it is targeting Saudi accounts and promoting everything against them and their country. Boycotting it has become a duty for every Saudi.”



A recent post from @X_Tiktok_, a dedicated profile advocating for the ban of TikTok in the Kingdom, strongly criticized the platform's "unacceptable" and "abusive" behavior. The post pledged to continue the campaign against the platform.



“TikTok still continues its malicious bias with its violating policies on Saudi users’ posts, especially national clips,” the post declared. “Saudi Arabia remains a red line and the Saudi people remain strong and strict in their defense of their country, religion and leadership.”

