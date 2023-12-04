Yemeni Houthis launches naval missile, drone targeting 2 Israeli ships in Red Sea

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Houthi group in Yemen asserted that it launched a naval missile and a drone targeting two Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.



“The Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against two Israeli ships in Bab Al-Mandab, namely the ship Unity Explorer and the ship Number Nine, where the first ship was targeted with a naval missile and the second with a marine drone,” representative Yahya Saree stated.



He added that “the targeting operation came after the two ships ignored the warning messages from the Yemeni Naval Forces.”



“The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating in the Red and Arabian Seas until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops,” Saree further mentioned.



“The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what has been stated in this statement and previous statements issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.”



Israel has yet to respond to the Houthi statement regarding the targeted Israeli ships.



The Houthi group had previously declared its intent to target Israeli ships in support of Palestinians in Gaza.



These actions by the group against vessels align with Israel's continuous air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip. The onslaught began after the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a cross-border attack on Israel on October 7th.



Following a week-long humanitarian pause, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529771