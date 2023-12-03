Hikmat Hajiyev Shared Post About Azerbaijani Pavilion In Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev
shared a social media post about the Azerbaijani pavilion presented
within the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, UAE,
Azernews informs.
"UN Climate Change Conference Dubai - Azerbaijan's pavilion
exhibits our green energy and climate action policy and diversity
of flora and fauna and also, environmental impact- soil degredation
and erosion, water pollution - caused by landmines infested by
Armenia during 30 year long occupation," Hajiyev said in a post on
X.
