Hikmat Hajiyev Shared Post About Azerbaijani Pavilion In Dubai


12/3/2023 6:10:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev shared a social media post about the Azerbaijani pavilion presented within the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, UAE, Azernews informs.

"UN Climate Change Conference Dubai - Azerbaijan's pavilion exhibits our green energy and climate action policy and diversity of flora and fauna and also, environmental impact- soil degredation and erosion, water pollution - caused by landmines infested by Armenia during 30 year long occupation," Hajiyev said in a post on X.

